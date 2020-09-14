Ranil Wickramasinghe to remain as UNP Leader till January

Ranil Wickramasinghe is to remain as leader of the United National Party (UNP) till January 2021, the party announced today.

The UNP said that the party will reorganise over the next few weeks and appoint a new leader in January.

The decision was announced after the UNP Working Committee met today (Monday).

At the UNP Working Committee meeting Ruwan Wijewardene was elected as the new Deputy Leader of the UNP.

Wijewardene and UNP Assistant Leader Ravi Karunanayake were nominated for the post of Deputy Leader.

A secret ballot was later held among members of the UNP Working Committee and Wijewardene was elected to the post. (Colombo Gazette)