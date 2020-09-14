President appoints new High Court judges

The President today appointed new judges to the High Court.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) said twelve new High Court Judges were appointed today.

They took oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The PMD added that the judges were handed over their appointment letters at the Presidential Secretariat.

The 12 new High Court Judges are former District Judges W. A. Perera, C. Meegoda, A.I.K. Ranaweera, W.M.M. Thalgodapitiya, D.W.W.M.R.C.P. Kumari Dela, and F.S. Ponnamperuma, former Magistrates R.S.A. Dissanayake and D.A.R. Pathirane, former Additional District Judge S.I. Kaalingawansa, former Chief Magistrate K.S. Lanka Jayaratne, and former Senior Government Attorney- at- Laws N.T. Wickramasekera and A. G.U.S.N. K. Seneviratne. (Colombo Gazette)