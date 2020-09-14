PNB officers further remanded over links to drug dealers

The thirteen (13) Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) officers who were allegedly involved with drug dealers were further remanded today.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court ordered the suspects to be further remanded till 22 September.

The officers were earlier re-remanded on 31 August.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) launched an investigation into the activities of PNB officers after it was revealed that some officers had redistributed stocks of drugs seized by the PNB to drug dealers.

A total of seventeen officers attached to the PNB were initially arrested and remanded, with some being interdicted or detained for interrogation, over their links to drug dealers.

The investigation also prompted the National Police Commission to transfer Director of the PNB Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjula Senarath and appoint SSP Sujith Wedamulla as the new Director. (Colombo Gazette)