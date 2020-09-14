Italy and Sri Lanka discuss collaboration in a number of areas

Italy and Sri Lanka today discussed collaboration in a number of areas.

The Ambassador of Italy in Colombo Rita Giuliana Mannella called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees today.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the two delegations discussed a number of areas where the two countries could collaborate.

The Italian Government has already offered assistance for rural development and agriculture projects, but other areas such as food processing, aquaculture and ecotourism were also discussed as potential areas of future cooperation.

With regard to tourism, Ambassador Mannella said, many Italian companies may be interested in tourism-related investments in Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa highlighted several areas around the country that could be further development for tourism promotion.

Formal diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Italy were established in 1952. These ties were further enhanced by the opening of a Consulate General in Milan in 2016. (Colombo Gazette)