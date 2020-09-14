International Space Station visible to the naked eye in Sri Lanka

The International Space Station will be visible to the naked eye in Sri Lanka this evening (Monday).

The International Space Station will be visible in Sri Lanka today to the naked eye (if clouds allow) everywhere at 6:44 pm, Italian astronaut Ignazio Magnani tweeted.

The International Space Station with ESA’s Columbus laboratory flies 400 km high at speeds that defy gravity – literally. At 28 800 km/h it only takes 90 minutes for the weightless laboratory to make a complete circuit of Earth.

Astronauts working and living on the Station experience 16 sunrises and sunsets each day. (Colombo Gazette)