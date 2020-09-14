Former SIS Director’s mobile phone ordered to be seized

An order has been issued to seize the mobile phone of former State Intelligence Service (SIS) officer Nilantha Jayawardena.

The order was issued by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry investigating the Easter Sunday attacks.

The commission ordered the Police to seize the mobile phone of Nilantha Jayawardena.

Nilantha Jayawardena had been questioned by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry over the Easter attacks on a number of occasions.

During the commission hearings it had been revealed that former Nilantha Jayawardena had made several telephone calls to then President Maithripala Sirisena prior to the attacks.

It was reported after the attacks that intelligence information had been received on a possible terror attack but the information had been disregarded. (Colombo Gazette)