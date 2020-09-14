Boossa inmates withdraw from hunger strike

Fourteen inmates at the Boossa prison in Galle today called off a hunger strike.

Nearly 40 inmates from the prison had launched a hunger strike on Thursday (10) over several demands, including recent security measures implemented at the prison.

Several imprisoned underworld figures including Kanjipani Imran and Wele Suda were also involved in the strike.

Drug lord Kanjipani Imran was meanwhile transferred to the Navy hospital in Boosa last week and was later brought back to the prison.

Out of the 40 inmates, 25 had withdrawn from the strike last afternoon, while notorious criminal Wele Suda and several other inmates had continued the strike. (Colombo Gazette)