ASUS Brings the All-New ZenBook 13 (UX325) and ZenBook 14 (UX425) to Sri Lanka

World’s thinnest 13.3″ and 14″ laptops with full I/O ports, powered by 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs and featuring edge-to-edge keyboards and four-sided NanoEdge displays

ASUS brings to Sri Lanka ZenBook 13 (UX325) and ZenBook 14 (UX425) – two new-generation 13.3-inch and 14-inch ultraportable laptops in the ZenBook Classic series. Both models are extremely light, the ZenBook 13 model weighing just 1.07 kg, and they are the world’s thinnest laptops in their class to offer comprehensive I/O capabilities including full-size HDMI and USB Type-A ports in addition to Thunderbolt™ 3 USB-C® and a microSD card reader for versatile connectivity.

ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14 are powered by the latest 10th Generation Intel Core processors –up to the Core i7 series – which deliver faster, smoother and more responsive performance than the previous generation. They’re also equipped with up to 32 GB of high-speed RAM to help users blitz through daily multitasking and entertainment.

In terms of performance, the laptops have some of the fastest solid-state storage available, with up to 2TB PCIe® 3.0 x4 SSDs that ensure fast boot times and near-instant app loading. With the latest WiFi 6 (802.11ax) users can enjoy wireless speeds that are up to 3X faster than WiFi 5, with 4X more network capacity and up to 75% lower latency.

The compact four-sided NanoEdge displays offer a 90% screen-to-body ratio for immersive visuals, with the option of an ultra-low power 1-watt display that maximizes battery life. ZenBook 13 and 14 are incredibly power efficient, offering 22 hours of battery life on a single charge. And the fast-charge feature restores 60% charge level in just 49 minutes.

Moreover, the new ASUS USB-C Easy Charge feature allows ultrafast charging with any standard USB-C Power Delivery-certified charger, or slower charging with airline chargers, portable chargers or power banks in the event that wall sockets are unavailable. The two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports — with their convenient any-way-up connectors — also support up to two 4K UHD external displays for an expanded visual workspace, and up to 40 Gbps data speeds for ultrafast file transfers.

The 13.9 mm thin models have been ergonomically designed to include features such as the ASUS NumberPad 2.0 – which is a dual function touchpad with an integrated LED-illuminated full-size numeric keypad, an edge-to-edge keyboard, a precision-engineered ErgoLift hinge for maximum typing comfort, and IR cameras for fast face-recognition.

“Whether it is working, creating or mere entertainment, the ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14 make everything effortless, seamlessly fitting into the on-the-go lifestyle that many of us have grown accustomed to. The ZenBook series embodies style, power and portability while delivering exceptional all-round performance,” states Leon Yu, Regional Director, System Business Group, ASUS India & South Asia.

The stylish new ZenBook 13 and 14 are available in two elegant and sophisticated colors – Pine Grey and Lilac Mist. Please visit www.asus.com/lk for more information.