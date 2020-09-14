”AMW – Capital Leasing, Well Positioned to Navigate the Post Covid-19 Turbulence” – New CEO Chamath Munasinghe

Covid-19 has caused immense societal and economic upheaval and it has now become clear that we will all have to deal with the consequences of the last few months for the foreseeable future. Finance organizations in the country are currently facing a period of unprecedented turmoil, disruption, and uncertainty.

However even in these unstable times AMW – Capital Leasing has taken numerous steps to ensure their customers can overcome the situation, avoid financial downfall and continue to achieve their financial goals. Speaking about the current situation in the industry and AMW – Capital Leasing’s role as a systemic stabilizer, CEO Chamath Munasinghe had this to say. “Robust, well-regulated, well-capitalized, transparent, and proactive financial organizations have a tremendous role to play if we are to successfully recover from the countless shocks the industry and economy have faced in recent times. Capital Leasing remains positive that the situation can be fixed and we have taken several specially tailored measures to mitigate, manage, and overcome these novel challenges and ensure a faster recovery.”

AMW – Capital Leasing as a part of the AMW Group and reputed global business conglomerate Al-Futtaim has a strong foundation and solid backing. The organization’s long-term business strategies have placed Capital Leasing in a stable position and give them the ability to weather the storm.

”We have always conducted our operations in an ethical and responsible manner, keeping the customer interest at heart and adhering to the core values of the Al-Futtaim Group, Respect, Integrity, Collaboration and Excellence. This has helped us earn the immense trust of our customers and stakeholders placed in us. We would like to assure our customers of the same integrity, commitment, and dedication as we sail through these challenging times” added Chamath.

Capital Leasing has already demonstrated immense resilience and has surpassed the core capital requirement of Rs. 2.5 billion, a target set by the Central Bank, which has to be achieved by 2021. The organization currently holds Rs. 2.7 billion in core capital.

Beyond a prudential approach to finance, with a focus on long and short term strategies, Capital Leasing has always functioned as a customer-centric organization. By working closely with its customers, Capital Leasing is able to provide personalized solutions that meet a client’s unique requirements. This was clearly demonstrated by how the organization managed customer expectations after moratorium guidelines were issued by the Central Bank.

Capital Leasing is also determined to ensure all measures put in place are sustainable and equitable. The organization has restructured several of its processes to ensure greater agility and flexibility. The organization has also employed many new proactive measures that will guard against any future economic instability while working diligently towards operational resilience.