All day dining at Central at Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo

Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo is set to open the doors of ‘Central’, its vibrant all day dining restaurant and café on 20 September 2020. This new gastronomic journey takes guests’ tastebuds on an adventurous culinary tour of the globe, whilst also celebrating Sri Lanka’s tapestry of native cuisine.

Throughout history, Sri Lanka’s rich resources of spices, gems, tea and more had merchants and colonisers flocking to her shores, making Colombo a melting pot of international cultures. Travel around Sri Lanka was most famously conducted by train, with the Colombo Fort Station being the focal point of much of this activity. Encompassing all these elements, the unique design and décor of Central is inspired by a lively train journey coloured with multiple international culinary stops along the way, giving this venue a remarkably distinctive character.

As guests enter, they are greeted by a grand clock, reminiscent of old-world charm and central to any town or city. The walkway to the main restaurant is themed around a luggage rack showing delicious homemade jams, specialty teas and more. The design of the main restaurant is inspired by a luxury train carriage and is adorned with Sri Lankan folk art and exotic tropical elements including Sri Lanka’s national flower, the purple water lily. The space; with its multiple stations serving international cuisine is decadent by its very nature with high ceilings, incredible ocean views, and décor blending a bygone era with ultra-trendy elements, and all set in a buzzing yet relaxed vibe for guests to enjoy the finest global fare.

Each food terminal with its dynamic show kitchen represents a stop-over on this culinary destination tour that is well-worth navigating. Staying closer to home, guests can enjoy delightful Asian dishes bolstered with robust flavours from North India, a delicious medley of Southeast Asian food and exquisite delights from the Japanese hot and cold counters. Central’s Western terminal includes a classic butcher’s board presenting prime cuts of meat, whilst the Italian section features home-style pasta and pizza. Local treasures showing devotion to age-old recipes can be enjoyed at the extensive Sri Lankan section.

The restaurant’s two semi-private dining rooms transport guests back to the golden age of travel through fine fabrics, delicate craftsmanship and antique ornaments creating a warm and welcoming ambience. Each dining room features a private bar and beverage station stocked with worldly spirits and local favourites providing the ideal space for an intimate celebration or business meeting.

Central Café is a truly fascinating stop on the dining journey. The café is a treat for the eyes and palate alike, with elegant floral décor filling the room, and delicious sweet and savoury offerings. The eclectic mix of comfort food and innovative dishes is set to be the talk of the town and also directly connects Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo to One Galle Face Mall, allowing guests to move through the complex with ease.

“We’ve created something really special for our guests to enjoy at Central Restaurant and Café”, says Timothy Wright, Vice President and General Manager, Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo. “From conceptualising the design and food offerings through to the finishing touches, every aspect of Central has been carefully considered to create a journey featuring fine global and Sri Lankan cuisine. We’re excited to welcome guests from near and far to enjoy this sensational new dining experience right in the heart of Colombo.”

Central all day dining restaurant and café welcomes guests from 20 September 2020 and presents a combination of extensive buffets priced from LKR 3,950 nett onwards and an a la carte menu, with something to please everyone. For more information and reservations, telephone (94) 11 788 8288 or e-mail [email protected] or visit www.shangri-la.com/colombo.

Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo is also home to Shang Palace, Shangri-La’s signature Chinese restaurant serving the finest regional delicacies; Capital Bar & Grill presenting delicious seafood and meat grills to the backdrop of live music, and Sapphyr Lounge for a choice of light eats and beverages.