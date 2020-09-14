Afghanistan wants early conclusion of bilateral mechanisms with Sri Lanka

Afghanistan has called for the early conclusion of bilateral mechanisms with Sri Lanka.

The Ambassador of Afghanistan to Sri Lanka, Ashraf Haidari met Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage today (Monday).

The Foreign Ministry tweeted saying the Ambassador highlighted the importance of the early conclusion of bilateral mechanisms between the two countries.

Last month the Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s Office said that the two countries are currently working on the possibility of establishing a direct air link between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

A direct air link will enable the two countries to explore trade and cooperation in a number of areas.

Other sectors targeted for further cooperation include working together to combat regional drug trafficking, and exploring opportunities in the gem industry, education sector and medical tourism. (Colombo Gazette)