Wele Suda and several others at Boosa continue hunger strike

Notorious criminal Wele Suda and several other inmates at the Boosa prison continued a hunger strike today.

The Prisons Department said that of the over 40 inmates who had launched the hunger strike last week, 25 had withdrawn from the strike.

Notorious drug dealers and criminals Kanjipani Imran and Wele Suda were among those who launched the strike.

Kanjipani Imran was later transferred to the Navy hospital in Boosa.

The Prisons Department said that Wele Suda continued with the strike today together with other criminals.

The strike was launched over a number of demands including against increased security measures implemented at the prison. (Colombo Gazette)