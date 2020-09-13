SLMC says delisting of three Russian Universities a mistake

The Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) says the delisting of three Russian State Universities from the SLMC Approved List, was a mistake.

Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) Chairman Prof. Harendra De Silva said that an investigation will be launched into the incident.

Russia had earlier said that the decision to remove three prominent Russian State Universities from the SLMC Approved List without prior information, had caused much concern in Russia.

The Peoples Friendship University of Russia (formerly known as Patrice Lumumba University), Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University and Tver State Medical University had been removed from the SLMC’s Approved List.

Russia had noted that with a history of over 60 years of diplomatic relations between the countries, Russia has been awarding Sri Lanka with scholarships to State Universities for Sri Lankan students to pursue their higher education, resulting in the production of numerous notable professionals in the country, especially in the medical field.

Russia hoped that the SLMC decision will not influence the practice of providing Russian State scholarships to Sri Lankan citizens in future, causing a loss of opportunities to young individuals to pursue their higher education free of charge in prominent Russian universities. (Colombo Gazette)