SJB baffled as PM appoints committee on 20th Amendment

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is baffled by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s decision to appoint a committee to study the draft 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

SJP Parliamentarian Eran Wickramaratne told reporters today that it seemed the 20th Amendment was drafted on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s instructions.

He said it does not seem like the draft 20th Amendment was even discussed by the cabinet.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa appointed a committee headed by Minister of Education Prof. G. L. Peiris to study the draft 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

The committee includes Ministers Udaya Gammanpila, Ali Sabry, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Wimal Weerawansa, Susil Premajayantha and S. Viyalendran.

Parliamentarians Dilan Perera, and Premanath C. Dolawatte have also been included in the committee.

The committee is expected to submit its report to the Prime Minister on 15 September. (Colombo Gazette)