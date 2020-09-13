Police raid party and arrest 30 people

The Police raided a party in Negombo and arrested 30 people, the Police media unit said.

The Police said that cannabis and illicit liquor were seized during the raid.

According to the Police, the party was held in Kochchikade in Negombo.

The Police said that the party had been organised using Facebook.

A number of raids had been carried out in the recent past on parties organised using Facebook.

The raids are often conducted after information is received of narcotics and other illegal substances being distributed. (Colombo Gazette)