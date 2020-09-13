More arrivals test positive for coronavirus

More arrivals have tested positive for the coronavirus in Sri Lanka, the National Operation Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said this morning (Sunday).

NOCPCO said that 26 arrivals have tested positive for the coronavirus over the 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Of the 26 arrivals 22 arrived from Qatar while the rest arrived from Indonesia, Kuwait and India.

All 26 were at a number of quarantine centers in the country when tests confirmed they had contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, more special flights arrived in Sri Lanka today with a number of Sri Lankans returning to the country.

Most of the arrivals today were from the Middle East and India. (Colombo Gazette)