Sri Lankan maid tortured to death in Kuwait

She died in Amiri hospital having been brought there by her Kuwaiti sponsor with traces of burns, cuts and wounds on her body.

The Kuwaiti sponsor and his wife are being investigated to find out if more are involved in the case when the maid was brought to hospital in critical condition. She was shifted to intensive care, but she was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Her body has been referred to the forensics department for a complete report and to determine the circumstances of what happened.

It is not the first time that a maid has been killed by her sponsor in Kuwait. Earlier last year, a Filipina maid was killed allegedly following abuse by her employers.

On December 29, 2019, Kuwait police received a report from Sabah Hospital where a Filipina housemaid, who had died, was found to have bruises on various parts of her body.