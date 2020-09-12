Programmatic Colombo 2020

New York Times ex Programmatic Director to talk to Sri Lankan Marketing community

Programmatic Advertising is the fastest and the most optimum disruption in the current advertising industry across the world! With an in-built artificial intelligence, it helps to intelligently match the correct advertisement to the correct viewer at any given time. The unstoppable rise of this cutting edge technology makes advertising dollars to continue to flow towards automated buying and selling of ad inventory. As a result, Brands, Agencies and Publishers need to ensure that they are ready to adapt to the challenges and opportunities that underpin the programmatic market.

Programmatic advertising enables greater marketing performance, transparency, and ROI for marketing budgets. However, despite the huge opportunity that programmatic promises, there is a significant knowledge gap and, in some cases, misunderstandings surrounding the topic. Programmatic Colombo is the first event of its kind in Sri Lanka to bring down the advertising agencies, brands and publishers of Sri Lanka under one roof, in order to unravel the magic of machine learning algorithms, CPM bidding and big data analytics which together helps propel the businesses of Sri Lanka to greater heights. The session will be held on the 16th of September 2020, 1800 hours onwards at the Kingsbury Hotel Colombo; followed by cocktails.

During the session, the guest speaker Matt Prohaska, one-time programmatic director at New York Times, will be sharing his 26 years of experience in the realm of digital media and advertising technology. Matt has been with online advertising since its commercial inception in the early 1990s. As the head of Prohaska consulting, Matt, with a leadership team of 9 executives and a network of more than 1000 senior executives in 45 cities across the globe, works with CEOs, CROs, COOs, CFOs and CTOs to drive revenue and reduce cost on a strategic level.

The session will help raise awareness on how to extend the reach of ad-campaigns with Programmatic Advertising, drive sales conversions through customer journey mapping as well as through actionable intelligence. This will create elite conversations among the brands/advertisers across multiple industries, agencies and publishers on accelerating their revenue growth with Programmatic Advertising.

As a pioneering leader in the Advertising Technology (Adtech) industry, DigitalX Pvt Ltd has introduced Programmatic Advertising to the Sri Lankan market under the brand name of Adstudio.cloud, in order to serve the objective of retaining foreign exchange within the country and to support the Sri Lankan economy at large. With the Artificial Intelligence (AI) backed flagship proprietary technology “adstudio CDP”, Adstudio.cloud has established a data driven advertising ecosystem between the ad space buyers and sellers which helps to execute real time bidding more effectively.

This novel ecosystem allows brands, agencies and publishers to seamlessly integrate on chosen channels by utilizing the programmatic advertising tools in order to maximize their revenue. With a wealth of over 300 Sri Lankan publications in all three languages (Sinhala, Tamil & English) Adstudio.cloud currently provides ad-space for the the brands / agencies and the platform enables advertisers to run display, in-app, video, and native advertising campaigns across desktop and mobile devices, which helps to provide correct information to the customers at the correct moment they need them.

In the US, more than 83% of digital advertising takes place programmatically and in India it is close to 30%. Adstudio has made it simple and user friendly in order to spread this ecosystem not only among the big players in the advertising industry but also among the start-up/ SMEs in the local market! Adstudio offers granular level targeting options to match the audience’s sentiment and interest. Apart from programmatic advertising solutions, Adstudio also offers an array of value added services such as intellectual support to the publishers on how to maximize their website traffic for maximum revenue generation, a vast range of publisher categories such as parenting sites, sports sites, etc. for brands/ advertisers to select from, ability to make creatives more appealing to the target audience in all three languages (English, Sinhala, Tamil) and many more.

Driven by the best professionals in the industry, Adstudio.cloud is the game changer to bring new and positive change to the advertising industry in Sri Lanka. Its wealth of knowledge and expertise in AI-driven business models, digital marketing, software development and media management has made it an ever evolving innovator with futuristic solutions in mind. With that Adstudio.cloud continues to enable advertisers to launch high return ad-campaigns while supporting publishers to maximize their digital earnings.