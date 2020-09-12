Navy divers deployed to block oil leak from MT New Diamond

Navy divers have been deployed to block oil from leaking from the MT New Diamond ship which was damaged in a major fire near Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that Navy divers were deployed to block a sea water inlet of the ship after it was found that oil was getting mixed with sea water and coming out from the ship.

The MT New Diamond is now 45 nautical miles off Batticaloa.

A diesel patch had been observed at sea near MT New Diamond on 8th September.

Firefighting teams continued to surge sheer volume of sea water to extinguish the fire onboard the ship.

As a result the engine room of the ship was flooded with sea water, making it lying in a position called ‘trim by aft’. In this backdrop, it is believed that the diesel that had been stored in ruptured tanks close to the engine room had been mixed with flooded water and oozed out due to the ship’s changing position.

The Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force, Sri Lanka Ports Authority, the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard had been working together to control the fire that erupted after an explosion of a boiler in the main engine room of MT New Diamond, an oil tanker sailing 38 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point east of Sri Lankan seas on 3rd September.

A missing crew member on the ship had been reported dead while 21 crew members of the distressed oil tanker were taken aboard Sri Lanka Navy ships and were safely isolated adhering to health guidelines.

One crew member who sustained injuries in the explosion was admitted to hospital. (Colombo Gazette)