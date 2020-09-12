Namal Rajapaksa becomes the father of a baby boy

Popular politician and Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa has become the father of a baby boy.

His wife Limini gave birth to the boy today as both she and Namal Rajapaksa celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

“What better gift to be blessed with than a healthy baby boy as both Limini & I celebrate our #firstanniversary. I thank everyone who wished us for both milestones. Mother & baby are extremely tired after the strenuous work they did all day but they are healthy & happy,” Namal Rajapaksa tweeted.

Namal Rajapaksa also tweeted a message to his wife Limini on their wedding anniversary.

“What a year it has been! Each time I look at you, I am reminded why I wanted you to be my wife. Even the toughest days seem nothing when I have you holding my hand. Happy Anniversary my darling Limini for all the love. I look forward to doing all of life with you by my side,” he said.

Meanwhile photographs were shared on social media of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa holding Namal Rajapaksa’s son.

This is Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s second grandchild. (Colombo Gazette)