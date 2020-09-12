Mobile phones thrown inside Angunakolapelessa Prison

Nine mobile phones and several mobile SIM cards were thrown over the walls of the Angunakolapelessa Prison.

The Prisons Department said that a packet of tobacco had also been thrown into the prison.

According to the Prisons Department 18 SIM cards had been found with the mobile phones thrown over the walls of the prison.

Similar attempts to throw mobile phones into the Welikada prison had been busted in the recent past.

The Prisons Department has increased security at prisons to prevent various items from being smuggled inside. (Colombo Gazette)