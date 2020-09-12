Fourteen arrivals contract coronavirus

Fourteen arrivals have contracted the coronavirus over the 24-hour period ending at 6am today (Saturday).

The 14 includes five arrivals from the Maldives, two from Saudi Arabia and seven arrivals from Dubai.

All 14 had been confirmed as having the virus while being in quarantine at quarantine centers in the country.

Meanwhile, more people arrived in Sri Lanka today on special passenger flights.

This included 54 arrivals from Doha and four from Dubai.

All arrivals have been transferred to quarantine centers in the country.

Meanwhile, 40,401 people have completed the quarantine process at quarantine centers operated by the military in the country.

The military said that 6021 people are still in quarantine as of today (Saturday). (Colombo Gazette)