Couple target school children to sell narcotics

A couple has been arrested in connection to a narcotics racket centered around school children in Bambalapitiya.

The Bambalapitiya Police arrested the suspects last afternoon (11) based on a tip off.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspects had been involved in the narcotics racket over the last few years.

The Police have seized 284.5g of cannabis mixed tobacco, 1.9kg of tobacco leaves, 750g of raw chunam, and other equipment from the suspects’ possession.

The suspects, aged 23 and 26, are residents of Colombo.

The couple was produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)