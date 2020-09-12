BASL appoints committee to study draft 20th Amendment

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has appointed a special committee to study the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

President of BASL President’s Council Kalinga Indatissa said the 16- member committee will be headed by Nihal Jayamanne PC, while Shantha Jayawardena has been appointed as the Convener.

President’s Counsels lkram Mohamed, M.M. Zuhair, L.M.K. Arulanandam, Prasantha Lal De Alwis, Nihal Jayawardene, Nalin Ladduwahetty, Maithri Wickramasinghe, Uditha Egalahewa, Anura Meddegoda, Mohan Weerakoon, S.T. Jayanaga, Priyal Wijayaweera, Maurapada Gunawansha, and Ravi Algama are the remaining members.

PC Indatissa further said the BASL being a professional body cannot take decisions on emotions or based on political lines.

The Bar consists of many eminent persons who can constructively review all proposed legislation. The recommendations of the Committee will be placed before the Bar Council which is the supreme body of the BASL, he added.

PC Kalinga Indatissa further said that all members have been informed to submit their views before 21st September. (Colombo Gazette)