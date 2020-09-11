US, Sri Lanka hold talks on defence related issues

The United States and Sri Lanka had talks today on defence related issues, including preventing transnational crime.

The United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives Alaina B. Teplitz made a courtesy call on Defence Secretary Maj. Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne today (Sep 11).

At the discussion Ambassador Teplitz praised the government’s efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, the Defence Ministry said.

She also commended the effective measures taken by the Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force to control the fire on-board the oil tanker, MT New Diamond.

The Defence Ministry said that issues related to transnational crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking and its prevention and training required were also discussed.

US Embassy Defence Attaché Lt. Col. Travis Cox and Deputy Political Chief Marcus Carpenter were also present at the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)