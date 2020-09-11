Speaker accused of violating Constitution by allowing Jayasekara to take oaths

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has been accused of violating the Constitution by allowing a convicted murderer to take oaths as a Parliamentarian this week.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa told Parliament today that the Speaker had violated Article 89 and 91 of the Constitution.

Article 89 and 91 of the Constitution mention the criteria on the disqualification to be an elector and the disqualification for election as a Member of Parliament.

He also said that the Speaker had set a bad precedence by allowing convicted murderer Premalal Jayasekara to take oaths as a Member of Parliament.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena however defended his decision saying he followed a court ruling.

However the opposition reminded the Speaker of his responsibility to protect Parliament and take his own decisions as former Speakers did.

In July, the Ratnapura High Court imposed the death sentence on Premalal Jayasekara and two others over a murder committed during the 2015 Presidential election in Kahawatte.

One person was killed and several others were injured in the incident. (Colombo Gazette)