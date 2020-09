The Tamil National People’s Front (TNPF) today offered unconditional support to win the rights of upcountry Tamils.

TNPF leader Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam gave the assurance while speaking in Parliament today.

Ponnambalam said that his party will support State Minister Jeevan Thondaman or any leader working to address the issues of the upcountry Tamils.

He said that the upcountry Tamils are a deserving community living in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)