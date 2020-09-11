Parliament Public gallery to remain closed

The Parliament public gallery which was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will remained closed until further notice.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed Parliament today that the public gallery will remain closed until recommendations are received from the health authorities.

The Speaker said that the decision to keep the public gallery closed was taken following discussions held yesterday (Thursday).

The new Parliament has been meeting by following health guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)