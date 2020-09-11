Kanjipani Imran transferred to Navy Hospital

Notorious drug dealer Kanjipani Imran was transferred to the Navy Hospital in Boosa today.

Kanjipani Imran had been serving a jail term at the Boossa Prison.

A group of inmates of the Boossa prison including Kanjipani Imran launched a hunger strike yesterday.

Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya had told the Colombo Gazette that 37 inmates were engaged in the hunger strike.

Thushara Upuldeniya further said the hunger strike had been launched over several demands, including recent security measures implemented at the prison. (Colombo Gazette)