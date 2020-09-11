ITAK General Secretary resigns from his post

Ilankai Thamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) General Secretary, K. Thurairajasingam resigned from his post today.

In a latter to ITAK leader Mavai Senathirajah and Tamil National Alliance (TNA) leader R. Sampanthan, Thurairajasingam said that he was stepping down for personal reasons.

Thurairajasingam said that he held the post of General Secretary since 2014 and thanked the party leadership for the support they gave him to carry out his duties.

His resignation comes after he was accused of failing to consult the party leadership before sending the name of Thavaraja Kalai Arasan to the National Election Commission as the National List Parliamentarian of the illankai Thamil Arasu Katchi.

A late decision was taken to offer the National List seat of the Illangai Thamil Arasu Katchi to ITAK leader Mavai Senathirajah.

However, by then Thurairajasingam had sent the name of Thavaraja Kalai Arasan to the National Election Commission. (Colombo Gazette)