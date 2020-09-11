GRANDSPACE OPENS AT ASTORIA-COLOMBO

Spacious, Flexible and Affordable Private Offices; ideal for Startups and Small Enterprises

GrandSpace will be extending their services to Astoria-Colombo, located at the heart of the city center by providing best of services and better accessibility to their wide variety of clients at a prominent location in the center of Colombo.

This will be the second venture of GrandSpace in providing extensively serviced office spaces; including virtual offices, meeting rooms and fully facilitated day offices to co-working spaces. The first project in Kohuwala continues to accommodate numerous small enterprises and entrepreneurs mastering in varying fields of commerce with a range of affordable and flexible options.

The latest locale at Colombo 03 will make the new centre one of the most sought after locations in the city hub, offering upgraded facilities worthy of the dynamic business lifestyle one craves for.

GrandSpace – Astoria accommodates a total number of 40 exclusive private office spaces, consisting of 120 stations and 80 co-working seats in complete. A standard office space can easily house from a single person to a team of 06 in total.

These offices are fully furnished and lodge all essential infrastructure to run work efficiently and smoothly; such as direct telephone connections and Wi-Fi, as well as personalised reception service.

The virtual offices too, provide clients with the primary official address of Colombo 03 locality for mailing purposes as well as other business criteria. Clients are provided with a dedicated phone line as well, thus opening an opportunity for the client to maintain their private office, without the hassle of managing a physical office space.

The dynamic co-working spaces designed in this stark upgraded environment ensures that the young entrepreneur, an emerging startup or casual employee is given the privilege to network and multitask and work in freedom when the need arises.

All these serviced solutions are provided with 24/7 electricity, comfortable air conditioned spaces, a grand lobby area, efficient reception service as well as basic facilities such as call operator facility, in-house tea/coffee service, housekeeping, 24/7 CCTV surveillance, ample parking, a dining area and Resting bays for a quick power-nap or midday quiet time, along with other services at an affordable rate.

For small businesses, the flexibility in office spaces provides the deciding factor for a new venture and a professional venue; budget friendly with no hassle for furnishing or infrastructure, which is already provided by GrandSpace. Startups and entrepreneurs can pick their space according to their number of employees, as well as duration of the occupancy period, which ranges from a day office to a monthly or annual agreement as per the client’s wish.

“Our key offering is the fact that our space solutions can be flexible according to our client’s need. With the downsizing of large offices and off-site working that is currently taking place in many companies, the serviced offices at GrandSpace are an ideal solution where small teams can be housed in a flexible manner. GrandSpace is the answer for those who are uncomfortable with crowded offices and ones who are working from home due to health safety reasons. Anyone can opt for a seat here, where you are entitled to your own office space which is professional, yet private and safe,” stated Samila Maddumage, Director of GrandSpace.

Furthermore he adds,“Serviced office spaces are now high on demand due to their capability of making life much more easier for companies than early days, whereas they will be taking large areas on rent or lease or will have to invest on new infrastructure to expand their business or for the beginning of a new venture. At GrandSpace all these come ready at hand and all you have to do is ‘plug and play’.”

GrandSpace in Astoria Colombo is now open for business, and further details can be obtained via https://www.grandspace.xyz