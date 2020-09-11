Gayle, Afridi among 150 cricketers set to play Lanka Premier League

The player auction of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held on 1st of October 2020.

About 150 top-notch cricketers including Chris Gayle, Darren Sammy, Darren Bravo, Shahid Afridi, Shakib-Al-Hasan, Ravi Bopara, Colin Munro, Munaf Patel and Vernon Philander are in line to play in the inaugural edition of the LPL.

Each franchise can buy up to six international players. A total of 30 international cricketers and 65 local cricketers are expected to make up the five teams.

The tournament will run from 14th of November to 6th of December 2020. The tournament was to be held in August but had to postpone due to the circumstances surrounded by COVID-19 pandemic.

The matches will be played in Dambulla, Pallekele and Hambantota international stadiums. The LPL launch will be held in Hambantota. (Colombo Gazette)