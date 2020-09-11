Court orders samples of oil to be taken from MT New Diamond

A court order was issued today to collect samples of oil from MT New Diamond, the ship which caught fire near Sri Lanka.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court also ordered copies of the data records of the vessel to be obtained.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) was also ordered to record statements from the captain and crew members of the ship.

Court was informed that oil had got mixed with the sea following the fire and samples needed to be taken to confirm if the oil was from the ship.

The Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force, Sri Lanka Ports Authority, the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard had been working together to control the fire that erupted after an explosion of a boiler in the main engine room of MT New Diamond, an oil tanker sailing 38 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point east of Sri Lankan seas on 3rd September.

A missing crew member on the ship had been reported dead while 21 crew members of the distressed oil tanker were taken aboard Sri Lanka Navy ships and were safely isolated adhering to health guidelines.

One crew member who sustained injuries in the explosion was admitted to hospital. (Colombo Gazette)