Security concerns raised over PayPal

The Government today cited security concerns for the delay in introducing the PayPal payment gateway to Sri Lanka.

The Cabinet of Ministers today said the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence is of the view to introduce the PayPal payment gateway to Sri Lanka.

Co-Cabinet spokesman Minister Udaya Gammanpila said however, the Government has refrained from introducing PayPal to Sri Lanka due to two main reasons.

One key reason is the possibility of the PayPal payment gateway being used for transactions by terrorists. The second is the drug menace in the country. Sri Lanka has become the centre point for drug smuggling and may be used as a point for money laundering in the future as a result, he elaborated.

Minister Gammanpila further said the Government is engaged in tackling the drug menace in Sri Lanka and once these two key issues are addressed and eliminated, the Government will look at introducing the PayPal payment gateway in Sri Lanka.

He added that as a technical engineer himself, it was his personal view that the payment gateway should be introduced to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)