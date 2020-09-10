President says some assumed they will never lose

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says some politicians assumed they will never lose an election based on the current preferential voting system.

However, Rajapaksa said that the last Parliamentary election showed that no one can give themselves such a guarantee.

Rajapaksa expressed these views while speaking to State Ministers at the Presidential Secretariat today.

The President said that he was elected by the public who expected a change and he needs to fulfil that responsibility.

He said that young Parliamentarians in the Government must also fulfil that responsibility and at the same time safeguard their political future.

Rajapaksa said that unlike before the public are keeping a close watch on the performance of the Government.

He said that as opposed to individual performances the focus is on how the Government delivers as a whole. (Colombo Gazette)