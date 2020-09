The Police said that an open verdict had been delivered in the death of journalist Zacki Jabbar.

A magisterial inquiry and post mortem examination were conducted today.

The Police said the body of the deceased has been handed over to relatives.

The Island newspaper journalist was found dead in his house yesterday 09).

A relative of Zacki Jabbar had entered his house and found him dead in the house.

There is suspicion Jabbar may have died several days ago inside his house. (Colombo Gazette)