Legal action ordered against ACJU Maulavi

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe the Easter Sunday terror attacks today issued an order to initiate legal proceedings against the Maulavi attached to the All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama and his lawyer.

The Chairman of the PCoI issued the order after the two were found to have secretly taken video footage of the witness hearing of General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena Venerable Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero.

The PCoI yesterday (08) allowed legal representatives of several Islamic Organizations to cross examine Venerable Gnanasara Thero.

A heated argument had reportedly ensued between the Thero and President’s Counsel N.M. Shahid, who appeared for the Jamaat-e-Islami Organisation. (Colombo Gazette)