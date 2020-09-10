Huawei Golf Tournament teed off in Sri Lanka

Huawei, the leading global technology solutions provider, recently hosted the “Huawei Golf Tournament 2020” in Sri Lanka, ushering a monumental partnership with the country’s golf game. In its latest foray into sports inclusion in Sri Lanka, Huawei ran the two-day Golf Tournament at Sri Lanka’s historic golf venue-the Royal Colombo Golf Club.

Commenting on the recent successful Huawei Golf Tournament, Peter Liu, Country Head of Huawei Devices Sri Lanka, said: “We are highly delighted to partner with the tradition of Sri Lanka’s golf game that spans almost 140 years in the country. Golf is one of the most fascinating sports in the world and we are pleased to note that the Huawei golf exposition was an event filled with fun, entertainment and great sportsmanship. As a socially responsible brand, we aim to support the emerging sports talent and help them to gain due recognition. We will continue to support Sri Lanka’s Golf as part of our shared vision in enhancing the country’s sports engagement and our community outreach.”

Attended by over 300 participants, the path-breaking Huawei Golf Tournament featured categories as Masters, Handicap, Senior and Ladies. Sachin De Silva led the Tournament leaderboard emerging as the overall Gross winner within all A, B, C divisions while Holiang Jiang was the overall NETT winner within all A, B, C divisions. The NETT winner of the 0-9 Handicap event in division A was A.

A Mahinda (71 NETT B/B 9) while Kushal Johnpillai (71 NETT) was the runner-up. Sachin De Silva (72 Gross) won the Handicap 0-9 Gross in division A. Gerard Fernando (66 NETT) won the Handicap 10-18 NETT in division B and also 10-18 Gross in division B while Reshan Algama (67 NETT B/B 9) was the runner-up in the same category. Houliang Jiang (64 NETT) won the handicap 19-28 NETT event under division C while Ehantha Sirisena (65 NETT) was the runner-up. He also emerged victorious in the Handicap 19-28 Gross in division C with 84 Gross scores. Prasanna Goonatileke (68 NETT) was the winner of Senior NETT category while Ranjit Perera (71 NETT B/B 9) was the runner-up and Sarath Wickramaratne (84 Gross B/B 9) won the Senior Gross event.

In the Masters category, Lal Dias (66 NETT) was the winner of both Masters NETT and Masters Gross events while B.M.R Preena (67 NETT) was the runner-up in the Masters NETT. In the Ladies category, Yun Jeong Choi was the winner of both NETT and Gross events while Jin Park was the runner-up in Ladies Gross event.

The golf spectators who arrived in numbers for the Tournament were treated to a surprise-a stunning display of Huawei’s latest hand-held devices. Among them, the recently launched Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei MateBook X Pro and Huawei MatePad Pro were top attractions. In addition, Huawei’s latest range of Smartphones, laptops, wearables and many other products were on display. The spectators who strolled through the excitement filled display zone were provided with technical consultancy services on Huawei devices as well.

The leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices Huawei is committed to bring new technology to every person, home and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world. As a global tech giant, Huawei has been duly recognized at renowned awards ceremonies and been constantly featured in global brand rankings. Huawei was ranked 45th on BrandZ Top 100 list of Most Valuable Global Brands, 79th on Forbes World’s Most Valuable Brands while the company featured among top 10 most valuable brands in the latest Brand Finance Global 500 Most Valuable Brands list. Huawei has also achieved the 68th position on Interbrand’s Best Global Brands and was also featured in Fortune’s Global 500.