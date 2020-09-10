Government insists no shortage of vehicles in the market

The Government today asserted that there was no shortage of vehicles in the market.

Cabinet spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said there were sufficient vehicles for the next 06-months in Sri Lanka.

He said it has been estimated that currently there were 4100 vehicles in various showrooms in the country.

The ban imposed on vehicle imports is a temporary measure implemented by the Government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, he elaborated.

Meanwhile, Co- cabinet spokesman Minister Udaya Gammanpila said citizens have forgotten that Sri Lanka experienced a pandemic, as the country has returned to normalcy.

“Even though Sri Lanka has overcome the challenge, the European Union (EU) and the US are still facing challenges posed by COVID-19’, he said.

Minister Gammanpila further said Sri Lanka imports vehicles from the EU and the US, and as the two are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will be detrimental for Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange if vehicles are imported at this time.

As a result, the Government was forced to implement restrictions, such as the ban on imports, to safeguard Sri Lanka’s economy, he added. (Colombo Gazette)