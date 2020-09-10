Court rejects application filed by Bathiudeen’s brother

The Colombo Chief Magistrate today rejected an application filed by former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen’s brother Rifhkan Bathiudeen.

Rifhkan had filed an application seeking to relax bail conditions in the case filed over a land deal in Mannar.

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen’s brother was arrested and remanded over a forged land deal in January 2020.

Rifkan Bathiudeen was accused of selling a 78-acre land in Mannar to a private company under a false deed.

He was however, granted bail in February 2020, while a travel ban too was imposed by the Court.

Rifhkan Bathiudeen was released on a conditional bail against which he had filed an application seeking for the conditions to be relaxed. (Colombo Gazette)