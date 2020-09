By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A group of inmates of the Boossa prison launched a hunger strike today.

Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya told the Colombo Gazette that 37 inmates were engaged in the hunger strike.

Several imprisoned underworld figures are also reportedly involved in the strike, he said.

Thushara Upuldeniya further said the hunger strike has been launched over several demands, including recent security measures implemented at the prison. (Colombo Gazette)