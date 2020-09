The body of a male has been found near the Parliament roundabout.

The Police said the body was found with lacerations close to the Diyatha Uyana Bridge in Battaramulla.

The body is yet to be identified, while the cause for the death has not been ascertained as yet.

The Police said a Police team has arrived at the location and has commenced investigations.

The Magisterial inquiry is to be conducted at the location, they added. (Colombo Gazette)