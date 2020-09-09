The Island newspaper journalist Zacki Jabbar found dead

The Island newspaper journalist Zacki Jabbar was found dead in his house today.

A senior journalist at The Island newspaper told Colombo Gazette that Zacki Jabbar was found dead in the house by a relative.

Zacki Jabbar, who lives alone, had not turned up for work for several days.

A relative of Zacki Jabbar had entered the house today and found him dead in the house.

The actual circumstances behind his death is still not known.

However, at least two senior journalists at the newspaper said that they do not suspect foul play. (Colombo Gazette)