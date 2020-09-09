Suspect arrested after video shows puppy in pain following attack

A suspect has been arrested after a video, shared on social media, showed a puppy in pain after it had been attacked in Kalawana.

The Police had been accused of failing to take action over the incident.

The Police said that on being informed of the incident, the Acting Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Kalawana Police Station had been instructed to launch an investigation into the incident.

The Kalawana Police had thereafter arrested a suspect following the investigations.

He was produced before the Kalawana Magistrate’s Court today.

The Police said the Legal Division of the Police Department will conduct further investigations and initiate legal action. (Colombo Gazette)