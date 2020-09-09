State banks told to be lenient when providing loans

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today instructed State banks to be more lenient when providing loans to the public facing various economic issues.

The Prime Minister, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, issued the directive during a meeting with heads of State banks at the Ministry of Finance today.

He further instructed State banks to ensure that people who arrive to pay outstanding loans or obtain new loans do not face any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, State Minister of Finance Ajith Nivard Cabraal had pointed out the inconvenience faced by people at the Credit Information Bureau of Sri Lanka (CRIB).

He said the names of those who had signed as guarantors have been added to the CRIB due to the borrower failing to pay the outstanding loan.

As a result, the guarantors are unable to obtain new loans, the State Minister said.

Responding, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa advised the relevant officials to provide concessions to those affected in this regard.

Meanwhile, State Minister Shehan Semasinghe pointed out that a large portion of the Samurdhi benefits had been allocated to its supporters by the former Government.

The Prime Minister instructed to launch an investigation into the matter irrespective of politics and to provide Samurdhi benefits to low-income families. (Colombo Gazette)