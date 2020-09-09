Sri Lanka to strengthen security to block Indian fishermen

Sri Lanka is to strengthen security in the Northern seas to block Indian fishermen from poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian Charles Nirmalanathan raised concerns in Parliament today of an increase in poaching by Indian fishermen.

He said that fishermen in the North have demanded action against Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

Responding to his concerns, State Minister of Fisheries Kanchana Wijesekera told Parliament that he is also aware of an increase in poaching by Indians these days.

He said that with the coronavirus pandemic there had been a concern as to where Indians will be detained if they are arrested.

The State Minister also said that with the Navy focused a lot on the oil tanker on fire near Sri Lanka, there is very little focus on Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

However, he said that he had discussed the matter with the Navy and security will now be strengthened in the Northern seas to prevent poaching by the Indians. (Colombo Gazette)