Speaker defends allowing convicted murderer to take oaths

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today defended his decision to allow convicted murderer Premalal Jayasekara to take oaths as a Member of Parliament.

The Speaker said that disrupting Parliament proceedings when an elected MP is taking oaths is not acceptable.

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) today accused the Speaker of refusing to consider objections raised before Jayasekara took oaths as an MP yesterday (Tuesday).

SJB Parliamentarian Lakshman Kiriella said that he attempted to raise a legal point before Jayasekara took oaths as an MP.

However, he said he was not recognised by the Speaker until Jayasekara took oaths.

The Speaker however said that there was no legal issue in the MP taking oaths.

Meanwhile, SJB member Harin Fernando raised objections to calls by the Government to remove comments made yesterday in Parliament on Jayasekara being appointed as an MP.

Fernando said that the Speaker must ensure all objections raised are mentioned in the hansard.

Jayasekara was brought to Parliament by Prisons Department officers yesterday after the Court of Appeal issued an interim order to allow him to attend Parliament sessions.

In July, the Ratnapura High Court imposed the death sentence on Premalal Jayasekara and two others over a murder committed during the 2015 Presidential election in Kahawatte.

One person was killed and several others were injured in the incident. (Colombo Gazette)