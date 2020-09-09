SLT & Mobitel becomes FIRST to Power the Lankagama Village with High speed Broadband and Voice services.

Conducts first ever online video conferencing with Lankagama Adarsha Kanishta Vidyalaya

As the Nation’s Pioneer in Telecommunication Services, SLT & Mobitel successfully concluded the implementation of connecting the Lankagama village with high speed 4G/LTE broadband and voice services by the 4th September 2020. With this implementation, the Lankagama Village is now powered with high speed 4G broadband/LTE internet and improved Voice services, thereby enabling the people in and around the area to connect with their loved ones in a hassle-free manner.

Commenting on the initiative, Lalith Seneviratne, Group CEO of SLT & Mobitel said “It gives us immense pride to witness connectivity solutions being implemented in rural areas of the country. In line with the government’s vision of digitizing Sri Lanka, the establishment of this project at the Lankagama village further reaffirms our vision of empowering Sri Lanka with superior connectivity solutions and leading it towards an info com society. We would like to thank the President for entrusting us to implement this project at the Lankagama Village. We believe such initiatives are vital for the country’s digitalization drive and will help uplift Sri Lanka’s digital literacy. As the pioneering telecommunications provider that has nourished millions of lives with superior technological solutions, we look forward to continuing our journey whilst securing our bonds with the people to lead Sri Lanka towards the next phase of digital revolution.”

In addition, Mr. Rohan Fernando, Chairman of SLT Group, Mr. Oshada Senanayake, Director General of TRCSL, Mr. Lalith Seneviratne, GCEO of SLT Group engaged in a live video conferencing with the Lankagama Adarsha Kanishta Vidyalaya. This was the very first time the school was connected via a conferencing platform which provided a unique experience to the principal, teachers and the students.

“We are happy to see that rural areas are being empowered with connectivity solutions. The initiative by SLT-Mobitel to equip the Lankagama village with voice and broadband services facilitates TRCSL’s strategy and will help the country to achieve its digital vision by 2025. Towards providing superior connectivity solutions to all Sri Lankans, TRCSL is committed to setting the right policies and environment thereby supporting the operators to innovate and bring value to the country. I am happy to see the enthusiasm and passion displayed by SLT-Mobitel in completing this project and I wish the group the best of luck in their future endeavors.” Said, Oshada Senanayake, Director General of TRCSL.

Despite the geographic obstacles and transportation difficulties, SLT – Mobitel promptly implemented the Detachable Guyed Mast solution to establish superior connectivity and broadband facilities to the area without any negative impact to the environment.