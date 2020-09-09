SLPA recruited 310 employees who failed O/L exam

The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) has recruited 310 employees who failed the ordinary level examination (O/L), Ports and Shipping Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena said.

Speaking in Parliament today, the Minister said that the Government is faced with an issue as to what to do next with these employees.

Abeygunawardena said the recruitment was done when the former Government was in office.

“What is the decision we are to take with regards to employees who have failed their ordinary level examination?” Abeygunawardena asked when speaking in Parliament.

Abeygunawardena said that poor management by the former Government resulted in young people who failed their ordinary level examination being recruited to the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

The Minister said the new Government will not make the same mistakes the former Government made. (Colombo Gazette)