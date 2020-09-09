Over 340 people arrive in Sri Lanka

Over 340 passengers arrived in Sri Lanka on five special flights today, the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said.

NOCP said 238 Sri Lankans who were stranded in Saudi Arabia arrived via flight UL282, 09 passengers from Dubai, 28 from Qatar, and 63 from India.

All 348 passengers have been placed at Military-operated quarantine centres to undergo mandatory quarantine.

A total of 6,167 individuals are undergoing quarantine at 67 quarantine centres across the country, while 38,863 persons have completed the quarantine process thus far.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health conducted 1,560 PCR tests yesterday, while it has conducted nearly 242,984 PCR tests to date in Sri Lanka.

Following the tests conducted yesterday, 17 new COVID-19 patients were reported in Sri Lanka as of this morning.

Nine among the detected patients are from the Kandakadu and Senapura Rehabilitation Centres, while the remaining 08 are foreign returnees.

From among the 649 individuals who were infected following the coronavirus outbreak at the Kandakadu rehabilitation centre, 634 patients have been discharged after complete recovery and 15 are currently being treated.

The number of coronavirus cases detected in Sri Lanka stands at 3,140, with 193 in medical care, 2,935 recoveries and 12 deaths to date. (Colombo Gazette)